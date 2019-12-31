LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Cannons Lane.
The initial call came in shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
At least one person has died, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The number of vehicles involved has not been confirmed. It's not clear if there are additional victims.
The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours. Traffic is being diverted to Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive.
This story will be updated.
