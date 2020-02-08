LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting occurred during an altercation in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, police say.
Around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an altercation in the 2400 block of Marguerite Drive. As officers were in route, MetroSafe informed dispatch of a shooting at the same location. Police found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was taken to University Hospital were he was later pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
