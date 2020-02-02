LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in the South Louisville area.
Around 1:45 Sunday morning, LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue in South Louisville. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one male victim shot inside an apartment. The victim was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
There are currently no suspects and the identity of the man has not been released. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
