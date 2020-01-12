SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) — At least one person is dead after an early morning crash in Scott County, Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) reported the crash around 3 a.m. Sunday at State Road 356 and Slate Ford Road in Scott County — just northeast of Underwood, Indiana.
The crash involved a single vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
Lanes of SR 356 were closed for around four hours; all lanes have since been reopened.
ISP in Sellersburg, Indiana, and the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident. This is a developing story; check back in for updates as more information becomes available.
