LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect leads police on a chase through central Indiana then caused a crash that killed another driver.
Indianapolis police say they spotted the suspect during a federal gun investigation and that he then took off in a blue Dodge. The chase went through two counties before police initially lost the car. The suspect reportedly ran a red light and hit two other cars near Indianapolis, killing one of the drivers.
Offices say 24-year-old Marcel Laray Carter is in police custody at a hospital and is facing charges of reckless homicide and resisting law enforcement.
