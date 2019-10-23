LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died Wednesday morning in Indianapolis when a vehicle fell from a downtown parking garage, according to a report by Fox 59.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said a man and a woman inside the vehicles were killed when it plunged from a fourth-floor parking garage.
First responders were called to the scene at Market Square Center Garage in the 200 block of East Market Street before 10 a.m.
Photos showed a large response from the Indianapolis Fire Department as firefighters gathered around an upside-down vehicle in an alley. EMS and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also responded.
"When we got here, we tried to extricate the victims," said Battalion Chief Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department. "We did not find them to be viable. Once that was determined, it was being turned over to IMPD as a death investigation."
Reith said it was unclear what led to the deadly crash but said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department would investigate it as an accident.
"This is a heavily walked area, this alleyway," Reith said. "Of course, it was right before the lunch hour, so it wasn't quite populated as heavily as it could be. So we're just very lucky that there was nobody down below. We did have some witnesses, but there was nobody down below that got injured."
One person who witnessed the incident was taken to the hospital to be treated for shock-like symptoms.
Code Enforcement has been called to check the structural integrity of the parking garage. Reith said it appeared the parking garage was stable aside from the area the vehicle went through.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.