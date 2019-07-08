LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One week after a massive fire at a Jim Beam warehouse, fish in the Kentucky River are paying a heavy price.
The fire caused bourbon to spill into the river from the warehouse -- and the effects are lethal for the fish.
One image shows dozens of dead fish in the river.
The alcohol is expected to reach the Ohio River sometime Monday. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says it should dissipate quickly as it enters the much larger body of water -- but the agency also says aquatic life could be impacted.
Water quality assessments are scheduled sometime on Monday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.