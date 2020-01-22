LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash on Interstate 71 North after a semi ran off the roadway just north of the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Reports are the truck landed on Chamberlain Lane, according to MetroSafe. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash is a fatality.
LMPD tweeted at 6:24 p.m. that that area of I-71 would be shut down for "an extended period of time." KYTC said the estimated closure time is three hours.
We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated.
