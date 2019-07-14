LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say one person has died after a disabled vehicle burst into flames after being rear-ended on I-64 West just before the Sherman Minton Bridge in Louisville.
MetroSafe says crews responded to the area between 22nd Street and I-264 just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a vehicle was broken down in the far left lane of I-64 West when it was rear-ended by another vehicle and burst into flames.
The vehicle that was broken down was just past a curve and not immediately visible to other drivers, Smiley said.
The driver of the disabled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
All westbound lanes of I-64 were closed for about four hours for cleanup and investigation.
LMPD's Traffic Unit will handle the ongoing investigation.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the vehicle fire was on I-264 West, not I-64 West.
