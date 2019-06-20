LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Hart County, Kentucky crashed into a charter bus killing one and injuring several others.
The crash happened early Thursday morning on I-65 South between Munfordville and Leitchfield Crossing.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremiah Hodges says the smaller vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred Thursday morning near Bonnieville.
He says the driver of the passenger vehicle died, the bus driver was seriously injured and eight of 39 passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Passengers from the bus were temporarily taken to the KYTC in Munfordville, but they have now been picked up by another carrier to resume their trip.
In a statement released around 11:30 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said all southbound lanes were blocked in Hart County between Bonnieville and Munfordville.
Rain delayed the investigation and cleanup, but reconstruction units from KSP are expected to wrap up Thursday afternoon. KYTC is ready to inspect the roadway, so the interstate can reopen.
Traffic is backed up for five miles from Upton, Kentucky at Exit 76, according to KYTC. The detour on to US 31W is also backed up and very slow. Drivers are being urged to use Exit 91 in Elizabethtown to get to the Western Kentucky Parkway and then the Natcher Parkway to rejoin I-65 in Bowling Green.
