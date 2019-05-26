LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another injured when they were hit by a train near Pope Lick Park on Sunday night.
MetroSafe told WDRB they received a report of a pedestrian hit by a train at the old train trestle on Taylorsville Road and South Pope Lick Road around 9:30 p.m.
One of those pedestrians was killed, but it is unclear whether or not they died at the scene.
The condition of the other pedestrian is unclear.
No other information was immediately available.
WDRB has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated.
