LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dead wild bat that was found at the Louisville Zoo has tested positive for rabies, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness said.
According to a news release from the department, the bat was found Monday on a public walkway near the zoo’s Tiger Taiga exhibit.
"No direct human contact is known to have occurred," the department said.
But, out of caution, it is asking anyone who may have touched or handled the bat to call (502)-574-6675 to consider receiving post-exposure rabies vaccine.
"With the quick response of Zoo staff to isolate the wild bat, we are optimistic and hopeful no contact occurred," said John Walczak, director of the zoo, in the news release.
Eight bats have tested positive for rabies in 2019, Kentucky Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Kelly Giesbrecht said. Three of those eight bats were found in Jefferson County.
"It’s common for bats to be active in summer and fall, and they can be found anywhere," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "But it’s important to emphasize that children nor adults should ever touch or handle a bat.”
