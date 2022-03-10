PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A federal assistance deadline is approaching for western Kentucky residents who suffered damages and losses during deadly December tornadoes.
The deadline is March 14 to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration, The Paducah Sun reported.
The SBA has approved about $47 million in disaster loans for areas hit by the tornadoes, while FEMA has approved $14 million in aid, along with $2 million in rental assistance. The nighttime storms roared through Kentucky, killing nearly 80 people.
Federal aid officials said the best way to apply is at a Disaster Recovery Centers in Mayfield or Benton.
SBA public affairs specialist Sally Graham encouraged potential victims to apply for the aid even if they think they may not get it.
“It’s been a challenge to dispel some of the myths,” Graham said. “I’m still finding people who think that you have to be declined by a private bank first before you apply for any assistance for low-interest long-term recovery with SBA. That is not the case."
