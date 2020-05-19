LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register to vote for the first time or make an address or name change is 4 p.m. on May 26.
Voter registration cards can be dropped off at any Motor Vehicle Branch location drop box of the County Clerk's Office. Registration cards can also be left at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center drop box. It's located at the Edison Center at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 301.
Voter registration cards that are mailed must be postmarked by May 26. Voters cannot change your party affiliation and still be eligible to vote in that party's primary election. The deadline to change your political party was December 31, 2019.
Voters not affiliated with either of the two major parties are still eligible to vote in nonpartisan races.
Visit www.JeffersonCountyClerk.org to update your voter registration record or locate the addresses of the Motor Vehicle Branch locations. You may also call the Election Center at 502.574.6100.
