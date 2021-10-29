LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness hasdistributed about 147,000 rapid COVID-19 home tests to local communties.
The program is encouraging residents to use the tests twice a week to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Each test package had four fits, eight tests total. This supports at-home testing twice a week for four weeks. The last day to order the at-home tests online is Nov. 11.
The target ZIP codes are 40118, 40202, 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, 40218, 40219, 40229, 40258 and 40272.
Eligible residents in those zip codes can click here or visit www.covidhometestlouisville.org to order a test for doorstep delivery.
There is an option to pick up the test kits at any of 50 partner locations.
