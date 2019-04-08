Deadline for public feedback on new I-71 interchange ends Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to hear from drivers about a new I-71 interchange in Oldham County, and time is running out.
There are four alternate options to build a new exit off I-71 at mile marker 20. But Oldham County resident Jake Campbell worries construction could take his home.
"We've invested our heart and soul into the house," Campbell said. "It's not just a house. Since we've bought it, there's no telling how much money we've invested and worked on ourselves. Hours of labor."
The Campbell's home in Meadowbrook Estates is right next to the site of the new proposed interchange.
KYTC says the $18.4 million project is aimed to reduce traffic backups and crashes on I-71 between Buckner and La Grange. Of the four new options for the project, one of them would force the Campbells to move.
"It's a tough spot," Campbell said. "I mean, it's just horrible."
But a decision isn't final yet. Another option is to do nothing.
"It will be a combination of engineering judgment, environmental analysis as well as the public input that goes into the decision-making for the alternate that's chosen," KYTC Spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said.
Transportation officials want public feedback. An online survey is open through April 10.
"As La Grange and Oldham County grows and develops, there's a lot of other businesses up there now," Clifford said. "You just have a lot more traffic, so it's just been a capacity issue."
La Grange Mayor John Black said most of the traffic comes from a business park about a mile from the proposed interchange.
"The traffic in the morning is really bad, in terms of backing up on I-71, as all these employees go to the Rawlings company to work every day," Black said.
Black favors the option that would take the least amount of property from homes like Campbell's.
"It's where we planned on staying," Campbell said. "We have no anticipation of going anywhere."
Construction could start as soon as June 2020.
For a full list of construction options, click here. To take the survey online, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.