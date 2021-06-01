LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More Kentuckians are eligible reduced-cost health care coverage under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
Uninsured Kentuckians are eligible to enroll by Aug. 15. Uninsured and current enrollees can sign up at the health insurance marketplace.
Up until the mid-August deadline, more than 35,000 uninsured Kentuckians with incomes greater than 400% of the federal poverty level can sign up. According to a news release from the governor's office, uninsured Kentuckians with incomes between 150-400% of the federal poverty level potentially qualify for additional financial support to reduce out-of-pocket costs for premiums with Marketplace. An additional 7,100 Kentuckians with incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level can sign up for free health insurance coverage.
In a news release, Beshear said the American Rescue Plan is impacting Kentuckians.
"Health care is a human right, and increased affordability and health insurance coverage expansion allows historically uninsured communities, especially those who have faced significant health disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic, to access coverage," Beshear said.
Premiums are expected to decrease by $50 per person, per month.
Since the special enrollment period was introduced, more than 1 million people have signed up for marketplace coverage.
