LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's secretary of state is reminding Kentuckians to register if they plan on voting in the upcoming primary election.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said those who are already registered voters and want to participate in a political party's primary in May have to be registered to that party.
If you would like to update your party affiliation, or any other voter information, visit https://t.co/CuZeosIujv, click on "Elections" and select "Register to Vote". https://t.co/QiOTbd4taX— KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) December 22, 2021
The deadline to register with a party affiliation is Dec. 31. To register or update your voter registration, click here.
