LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington artist is helping raise money in honor of one of the Old National Bank shooting victim's favorite charities.
Lexington artist Kayla Weber Nord is known for her Kentucky-inspired paintings, but when a family friend of Deana Eckert reached out about a memorial commission it was a bright floral design that came to life.
Eckert was one of five lives lost on April 10 in the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. The Eckert family moved to Louisville in 2021, but, during the previous two decades, they lived in Lexington.
Weber Nord was able to surprise Eckert's family with the commission in Lexington May 20 after a memorial ride at CycleBar. The artist said she wanted to go a step further and offer prints as a fundraiser in her honor.
"It just it all came together very, very quickly and beautifully," Weber Nord said Monday. "I feel like I was praying over the family as I was painting it. ... It was just very special."
Anyone can buy a print version of the "Deana" painting with 100% of the proceeds going to CASA of Lexington.
Eckert was a loyal volunteer with CASA of Lexington. The nonprofit, which stands for court-appointed special advocate, helps neglected and abused children. Her family said Deana was incredibly selfless, and this organization was one way she could love on and help others.
Eckert was a fan of Weber Nord's work and had even attended some of the artist's workshops.
"I was thinking a floral would be just kind of the perfect way to represent her," Weber Nord said. "She was such a bright and kind person I wanted to kind of show that within the painting, keep it very bright, use her favorite flowers that she loved and just kind of be a piece that can represent her as a person."
Weber Nord said she hopes the piece can be a reminder that Deana is always with the family in spirit.
"When they look at the the original in their home, they feel a sense of joy and peace knowing that Deana is in a better place and hope it just brings them a little bit of happiness and this dark time," Weber Nord said.
There's four different size options for the prints with the donation price starting at $18. Weber Nord said she expects to sell prints for at least a month.
