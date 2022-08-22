LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother turned her daughter's rare kidney disease into a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair.
Tucked in the textiles exhibit in the South Wing of the Expo Center at the Kentucky State Fair sits Rita Lowe's blue ribbon. It's hanging beside her quilt made up of the most important stories she will ever share — each square a love letter from a mother to the organ donor who saved their child's life.
"In 2016, my daughter was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease when we just went into the pediatrician for a well-care visit," Lowe said. "It just really shocked me, (I) was in disbelief or probably the first year."
What followed next were countless visits to the doctor, nights spent with her daughter Arabella hooked up to a dialysis machine, then the wait for a kidney donor. It was then when she found a Facebook support group with other moms from all over the country, going through the exact same thing.
Moms like Janine Fortuna, in Pennsylvania, whose son Bobby was diagnosed with an incredibly rare kidney disease when he was 7 years old.
"He couldn't live like a normal child," Fortuna said. "He was so tired all the time, he missed tons of school."
Lowe donated her own kidney to her daughter, saving her life. Bobby Fortuna's kidney transplant came from a deceased donor. Both are now healthy teens.
About a year after Bobby's transplant, with permission from the donor's family, Janine Fortuna wrote to them.
"I don't know if it was a child. I don't know if it was an adult, we have no idea," Fortuna said. "I just want them to know what they gave back to me, to my child, they gave him life. There's no way to say thank you enough."
Writing letters to a donor's family is common in the transplant community. With her own daughter's journey in mind, the idea for Rita Lowe's quilt was born.
"I sent fabric to a select group of moms who had either inspired me or had been along for our ride as they went through their own," she said.
The quilt, called "Dear Donor," is made up of 31 squares. Fifteen of those squares are letters from moms, and some came from the children themselves to those that gave them a second chance at living.
"People want their donors and their donor families to know what it's meant to them and how it changed their lives," said Lowe.
"To make such a decision, to make a family whole again is, to me, the greatest gift," Fortuna said.
The whole purpose of Lowe's quilt is to encourage more people to become organ donors. One deceased donor can save up to eight lives.
To become an organ and tissue donor, you can register with your driver's license or online by clicking here.
Prospective donors can also register on their iPhones by clicking on the Health App, selecting their photo in the top right corner, choosing "organ donation" under features and clicking "sign up with Donate Life."
