FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are working a death investigation in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Franklin County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on Green Wilson Road. Deputies found a female with a gunshot wound and a deceased male.
The Franklin County Sheriff contacted Kentucky State Police detectives to investigate the shooting.
KSP says the female victim, 54-year-old Donna J. Hollon of Frankfort, died at Frankfort Regional Hospital.
The male victim has been identified as 51-year-old Larry W. Hollon. KSP says he was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.
A third person, 18-year-old Daisy Hollon, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. KSP says she is the daughter of Larry and Donna Hollon.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine Larry and Donna Hollon's causes of death.
