LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found behind Indian Trail Elementary School early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, just before 6 a.m., LMPD officers responded to a call of a person down at the school in the 3700 block of East Indian Trail.
When officers arrived, Mitchell says, "they located a male that was obviously deceased."
A death investigation is underway, but police say foul play is not suspected.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.