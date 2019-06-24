LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday evening in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to the report just after 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Garland Avenue.
A male, age unknown, was found inside a vehicle "obviously deceased," with no visible signs of trauma, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will continue investigating how the male may have died.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.