LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Highlands Douglass neighborhood on Monday morning.
LMPD Fifth Division officers were called to the 2000 block of Woodbourne Avenue, which is just off Bardstown Road, on the report of a death investigation around 10:45 a.m., LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.
On scene, police found a man who had died. Investigators believe his injuries were due to foul play.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
