SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police officers are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found "mostly submerged" in Mill Creek.
Lt. Col. Josh Myers said someone walking in the area near Louisville Memorial Gardens cemetery off Dixie Highway called in the body just before 5 p.m. Investigators think the body is that of a man, but it still needs to be pulled from the water. LMPD's Dive Team will come to the scene to help in that effort.
We have a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated.
