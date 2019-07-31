Paoli death investigation 7-31-19

(WDRB photo)

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Paoli are conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead Wednesday.

Officers conducted a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. on Southwest First Street in Paoli, during which they found two people dead inside a home.

Detectives continue to investigate, and autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

Police say there is no threat to the public and believe the incident to be isolated. 

WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.