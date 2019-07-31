PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Paoli are conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead Wednesday.
Officers conducted a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. on Southwest First Street in Paoli, during which they found two people dead inside a home.
Detectives continue to investigate, and autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.
Police investigating after a young couple were found dead inside their Paoli home this afternoon. What we know about the victims tonight on @WDRBNews at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/fwcPD3BNwo— Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) July 31, 2019
Police say there is no threat to the public and believe the incident to be isolated.
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.