LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found early Thursday evening.
According to the sheriff's office, two hunters reported finding the body around 5 p.m. in a field near Sullivan Lane. Police have not said if foul play is suspected.
According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff's Facebook page, there was no identification on the woman's body, which was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
According to the post, investigators have determined the woman's identity, but it is being withheld until family members have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.