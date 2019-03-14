LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors say they're still considering the death penalty for the man accused of killing the mother of his daughter along with two people they were staying with inside a Pleasure Ridge Park home.
Christopher Olivo appeared in court Thursday, and a judge set another court date for April 30. Police say Olivo killed Mike and Catherine Miles, and Mike's sister Geneva Miles. They were found shot to death in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park in January 2018.
After the shootings, police say Olivo took his 2-year-old daughter to Florida. That's where he was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Task Force on Jan. 13, 2018.
Olivo's arrest came a day after the bodies of the victims were found in a home in the 6400 block of Venango Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park High School.
Police believe the victims may been dead for at least a day before they were found.
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl belonging to Catherine and Mike Miles were located in a closed bedroom unharmed.
Police were able to keep track of Olivo's movements because the Chevy Cruze he was driving was equipped with OnStar.
Police say Olivo had already left his daughter with relatives in Florida before police there caught up with him. Olivo was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 on the passenger seat when he was arrested.
The judge set Olivo's bond at $1 million. A public defender will be appointed to represent him.
Police say Olivo and Geneva Miles have a 2-year-old daughter, and Olivo took the girl to Florida after the murders.
He was arrested the next day, and the girl was found with family members.
