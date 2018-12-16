LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the official cause of death for a man and his two children found inside a car in Valley Station.
Juvenal Garcia Mora, 39, Mayra Garcia, 8, and Gruz Garcia, 3, all died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the coroner's office said Sunday.
They were found inside a garage at a home on Plaudit Way in November.
Both the father and 3-year-old Cruz died in the car. Mayra Garcia was rushed to the hospital where she died the next day.
All three of their deaths have now been ruled an accident.
