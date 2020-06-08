LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- "Breonna's Law" is expected to be voted on by the Louisville Metro Council this week, but days before the measure heads to the floor, questions are still being asked: Should no-knock warrants be allowed in some cases or banned altogether?
Council members discussed the matter Monday during a two-hour special public safety committee meeting.
"I think the community would be happy to know that we will not have any no-knocks," Councilwoman Donna Purvis said. "I just think we need to ban them and move on."
"If we weren't able to completely ban them, could the language just simply state any circumstance that involves the direct threat to human life is the only case in which it could be executed?" Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey asked.
During their discussion, the council asked Louisville Metro Police Maj. Paul Humphrey a number of questions, including when would a no-knock warrant be necessary.
"When people have a potentiality for violence, and you let them outside of somewhere, we can't contain it," Humphrey said. "It creates a general danger to the public, not just to the officers and not just to the suspect at that point."
A no-knock warrant is what family attorneys said played a part in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a front-line worker who had no criminal record.
As it currently stands, a proposed measure named "Breonna's Law" would regulate -- but not ban -- no-knock warrants. It would call for tougher checks and balances. The proposal also states no-knock warrants could only be used in cases involving a threat of harm or death to officers or civilians, and it would require officers to use body cameras.
However, based on the ongoing conversation, "Breonna's Law" could change before heading to the floor for a vote.
"We won't have this that happened to Breonna Taylor to happen again under the opposes of a no-knock," Councilwoman Paula McCraney said. "People are calling for no-knocks. So why would we do anything short of banning them?"
Louisville's Metro Council is expected to vote on "Breonna's Law" during Thursday's meeting.
