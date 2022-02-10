LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The spotlight of Super Bowl LVI will soon shine on the Cincinnati Bengals. Millions will watch, and millions will be betting on the big game.
The American Gaming Association thinks the number of gamblers will be up 35% this year, resulting in more than $7.6 billion wagered.
"Since the Supreme Court allowed its legalization — gosh, four years ago — 33 states and the District of Columbia have become a legal place to wager," Kentucky State Rep. Adam Koenig said. "I'm hoping to make Kentucky 34."
States surrounding Kentucky like Illinois, Tennessee, West Virginia and Indiana allow sports betting.
"I can't tell you how many people I've talked to, who say, 'I can't believe I have to drive to Indiana to make my bet,'" Koenig said.
This time has come to #makeKY34 https://t.co/GM51ZaetFr— Adam Koenig (@repkoenig) February 10, 2022
Koenig, a Republican from Northern Kentucky, introduced legislation in the past, but it didn't go anywhere.
"It's good for the bookies," he said. "It's good for the offshore accounts. They're getting a lot of Kentucky money."
There is a new effort. Senate Bill 141, which is sitting in the committee on committees, would use most gaming proceeds to pay for early childhood education and child care programs. Voters would have to amend the onstitution to make it happen.
For the bill to make it that far, 60 House members and 23 Senate members would have to be in favor. A Democrat and a Republican are co-sponsors of it.
Martin Cotheran, with the Family Foundation, said her organization is against sports betting in the commonwealth.
"The pro-gambling people try to portray the opposition as being Bible-thumpers who are wanting to impose their morality," he said. "You're making this even more accessible to people who can be very harmed by this. The only people who become rich from this are the gambling corporations that are not in Kentucky."
Every Super Bowl game goes back and forth and back and forth some more. It looks like the debate over sports betting in Kentucky will be the same way.
