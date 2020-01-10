LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana had its biggest month of sport betting since the state legalized it in 2019.

In December, people bet more than $161 million on sports events. Football betting made the top of the list with $59 million in bets. 

Since betting began in September, Indiana has made nearly $4 million in tax revenue. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags