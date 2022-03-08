LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been two years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisville.
Since then, the city has reported 225,178 confirmed cases, and 2,162 people have died due to complications related to the virus.
"It's fair to say on this date two years ago, our city changed forever," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Our city is really fortunate to have a team of top-notch health professionals who had been through tough challenges in recent years."
COVID-19 cases declined for the second straight week in Louisville.
The Department of Public Health and Wellness reported 1,128 cases last week as the county dropped into the medium risk category. It's the first time Louisville has reported less than 1,200 cases in a week since Oct. 30, 2021.
There were also 54 deaths related to complications from the virus in the past week.
"If you can take the emotion out of it, it's very interesting from a scientific scale," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, associate medical director for Louisville's health department. "But at the same time, there are so many people that have had heartbreaking impact from this virus across the board."
Health officials report 64.% of residents in Jefferson County have completed the vaccine series, while 75.1% have received at least one dose of the vaccination, and 44.6% of fully-vaccinated residents have received a booster.
