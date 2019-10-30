LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Decorations are disappearing from yards on Hillcrest Avenue, the street known for its over-the-top Halloween decor.
Andrew Held, who owns the "alien home," said recently someone abducted two of his inflatable aliens.
"We were sitting on the porch and came back out an hour later, and they were gone," Held said. "To me, it's just 'Aw, come on!'"
Others on Hillcrest Avenue have had the same reaction. Some said their Halloween decorations have also disappeared. One man told WDRB News his manikin vanished only to show back up three days later.
Apparently, thefts have not been the only problem on the street.
"There was one report of someone urinating in the yard down there." Held said.
"That saddens me to think that people would deface any of their property or steal any of their things," added Linda Perez, who has joined her husband in an annual tradition to take their grandchildren to Hillcrest Avenue every year.
"I love how the neighbors get together and the camaraderie of it all, and I know it's a lot of work for them, and I hope they know there are people like us that really appreciate all their hard work," Perez said.
Residents like Held said he moved to Hillcrest Avenue to bring joy to thousands of families each year and hear words just like that. It is why he said he will not let a couple clowns scare him from going all out for Halloween.
Rain or shine, Hillcrest Avenue homeowners said they will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters from 5-9 p.m. on Halloween.
