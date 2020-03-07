LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An iconic Louisville hat shop celebrated its 50th anniversary this weekend.
Dee's Hats, located at 5045 Shelbyville Rd., held its 50th Spring open house on Saturday. The specialty store, which sells home decor items, is known for its selection of custom-designed Derby hats and fascinators during the Kentucky Derby season.
Customers have the option to purchase supplies to create their own works of arts or have a stylist create a hat for them.
"You can come in and have one made to match your dress, and that's what a lot of people are doing today," Owner Kathy Olliges said. "They already have their dress and they want to come in and pick out the supplies and go on and get it made today."
Dee's is hosting Derby hat creation classes on March 14 and March 19. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.