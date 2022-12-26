LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the dangerous winter weather caused numerous issues at homes on the roads, but some Kentuckians used the deep-freeze as an opportunity.
It's a winter tradition for sledders to tear down hills around Louisville after a snow, but it takes a deep freeze for skates to come out.
Willow Pond in Cherokee Park has frozen over, allowing ice skaters and hockey places to enjoy the ice. A group of club players from St. Xavier, Ice Cards, and Louisville Metro HS Hockey laced up and faced off.
"It doesn't happen often, but when it does, we try to take advantage of it," Stephen Wickson said. "The ice is actually faster than a normal rink. Natural ice is just faster for some reason."
Unlike a traditional urban ice rink, the frozen over lake is surrounded by trees and a golf course.
"Looking out, you're just not at the rink," Nick Beam said. "There's trees, and it's just cool."
The past week of chilling temperatures allowed for the lake's surface to freeze solid.
Before the temperatures fell sharply, Tyler Oldham laid out pipes and weighed down tarps to fill an area of about five inches deep of water. By Saturday, he had a small rink.
"As soon as I saw the forecast, I knew it was a good time for it," Oldham said. "Ice time's not cheap any more with youth programs at Iceland, so this is how I stick-handle practice."
One St. X coach says ice time costs $450 for 90 minutes, so a free practice in the elements was a great gift for families.
Oldham may be one of the few in Louisville who hopes this is not the only deep freeze of the winter.
"This was a trial run, so we'll go bigger next time," Oldham said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.