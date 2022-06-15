VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From its peaceful and shaded picnic areas, down to its serene creek, the 40-acre Optimist Park in Vine Grove, Kentucky, is full of life and opportunity for leisure.
Mayor Pam Ogden said the city is gearing up for the Vine Grove Bluegrass Music Festival, which is a free concert put on each year.
"I’m excited about the park and then you come out here, and we’re getting ready to start doing all these improvements, and there's spray paint everywhere," said Ogden.
Behind the beauty of the park is an ugly side. Ogden said the park's usual liveliness is becoming more and more tainted with graffiti and other types of vandalism. So much so, even a fresh coat of silver paint on one of the guardrails allows a graffiti tag to bleed through near the highly graffitied area of the park.
It's issues like this that are costing area taxpayers thousands and could hinder much needed repairs and renovations.
“And then you go to the bathrooms, and everything’s torn off the walls and there’s bread on the floor and it’s just crazy,” said Ogden, who shared pictures with WDRB News of the stalls, shower heads and toilets inside the public restrooms left destroyed.
It’ll cost a few thousand dollars to fix or replace the damage that was done, but each year the city takes a $20,000 blow to battle damages.
“We did put a lock code on the bathrooms, and no one could get in the bathrooms and then everybody was mad about that," said Ogden.
Between repairs, Ogden said the park is getting an upgrade. The project, expected to cost thousands of dollars, would include a splash pad, RV park and new restroom for the park.
In the meantime and beyond, Ogden hopes parkgoers can help keep the park beautiful.
“If someone is walking around with a spray can, call the police," said Ogden. "If it is kids or it could be adults, they’re smart enough not to get it in the camera's way.”
There are eight cameras in the park, and one faces a popular area for graffiti artists.
“Watch your kids; watch other people around you,” said Ogden. "It could be adults. There was one gentleman or whoever it was did bubble lettering on the picnic table. I would love for him to put City of Vine Grove on some stuff, if that's something that they want to do."
She hopes her plea will be enough to stop the flow of a years-long trend.
“When people come into the Vine Grove, I want people to say, ‘Hey, that was a nice place’," Ogden said.
