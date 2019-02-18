Wyatt Williams in court Feb. 18, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged in the shooting and killing of a 7-year-old boy while he was eating cake at his kitchen table in May 2017 pleaded guilty on Monday.

Wyatt Williams pleaded guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court to second-degree manslaughter -- reduced from the original murder charge he faced -- and two counts of wanton endangerment.

In exchange for his plea, Williams would be sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the terms of the agreement.

A judge still has to agree to the plea deal during a sentencing hearing set for April 8.

Dequante was killed in May 2017 by a stray bullet that went through the kitchen window of a home in the Russell neighborhood at the corner of West Madison Street and South 21st Street. He was eating a piece of cake at the time, playing on an iPad. 

