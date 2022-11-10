LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The full weekend directional closures scheduled to begin Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 on the Sherman Minton Bridge have been postponed.
The nine-day eastbound Interstate 64 closure has also been delayed, according to a post on the Sherman Minton Renewal project's website.
The new tentative dates for the eastbound I-64 closures are as follows:
- I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5
- I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12
- I-64 Eastbound will be closed on or after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23
The above schedule is subject to change.
The full directional closure will allow crews to safely perform demolition activities on the lower deck for Phase 2 and to begin construction of the Kentucky crossover for Phase 3.
During eastbound I-64 closures, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
Related Stories:
- Weekend closure on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for Nov. 11
- Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
- Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge
- New traffic patterns now in effect on Sherman Minton bridge
- New Albany businesses prepare for change in Sherman Minton traffic patterns
- Crews to begin Phase 1 of Sherman Minton rehab project in mid-September
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.