LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delays are expected Wednesday afternoon on the 2nd Street Bridge after a semi got separated from its trailer when it crashed.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a report of a non-injury crash near the base of the 2nd Street Bridge on the Louisville side around noon.
Police said a crash between a vehicle and a semi tractor trailer caused the load the semi was carrying to buckle in the middle and the rear axle separated from the trailer.
Traffic is going to be a bit backed up on the 2nd St. bridge. The trailer came off a semi. It looks like something flew off into a window in the Whiskey Row Lofts. @LMPD has a few officers directing traffic. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/fzdeZEn3kZ— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) August 16, 2023
Police said the semi will have to be offloaded. It was carrying a large load of dry food at the time.
There have been no delays in the northbound lanes but due to the crash happening in the left-hand lane of the southbound side, delays are expected for those coming from Indiana into Kentucky.
Lanes might have to be shut down once tow trucks are brought in.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.