LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The murder of two girls in Delphi, Indiana, will be the topic on Monday's episode of Dr. Oz.
Libby German and Abby Williams were killed two years ago on a trail.
Police have made no arrests in the case.
The only evidence is a voice recording of a man saying, "Down the hill," and a blurry photo of a potential suspect.
Dr. Oz reports new leads point to a man who was recently locked up after allegedly arranging to have sex with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but who was really an undercover officer.
"What's interesting about this is: his mugshot was then aired, and armchair detectives -- like the people watching right now -- made the correlation," said Melissa Moore, a crime correspondent who appeared as a guest on the show. "They saw the similarities between the sketch composite and Charles' mugshot."
