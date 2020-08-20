LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines said it will continue to block the middle seat on every flight through at least Jan. 6.
The company told customers in an email that it is taking measures, including requiring masks, based on data and input from health experts at Emory Healthcare.
The airline said it also is "well on its way" to testing nearly 100% of employees for COVID-19.
"Know that Delta, with Emory advising on safety measures, is working to keep you safe and comfortable when you fly," the company said in the email.
