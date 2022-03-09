LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some COVID testing sites are making plans to close down, largely due to slowing demand.
"We've seen a significant drop. If you were to come here two or three weeks ago, you would've seen a line out of the parking lot. Now it's just kind of a trickle of people," said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, referencing the testing site outside the local health department.
He said that site has no plans to close, but as demand goes down, hours will likely be adjusted.
According to Yazel, other sites in Indiana are starting to close.
"I think you're starting to see a scale-back at the state level," he said. "I think the first wave of some of those state run sites are closing as early as now."
Across the river in Kentucky, Bluewater Diagnostics runs several testing sites. Spokesperson Andrea Arthur said some sites have already closed or will close later this month, because of the decrease in demand. She said those sites are in cities like Bowling Green, Lexington, and Elizabethtown.
"We haven't necessarily said we're going to close any of these sites permanently, we're just pausing right now," said Arthur.
She said if needed, the sites will be able to quickly reopen.
Bluewater's mass testing site that opened at Churchill Downs in January has also closed. It has now consolidated with some of the company's other sites at one single location outside Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.
"It's nice to be able to say those numbers have gone down," said Arthur.
It's a situation doctors like Yazel are cautiously optimistic about.
"We're in a really good spot right now," said Yazel. "Hospitalizations are down dramatically, community cases are down dramatically. I think we all need to take a deep breath and feel good about where we're at and be positive for once."
Yazel said at-home test kits are likely another reason for decreasing demand at in-person test sites.
As this pandemic continues, he said other variants are possible, but he's hoping they won't create major changes in day-to-day life.
"Will there be more variants? Probably. Will they be clinically significant? I don't know. I'm hopeful and optimistic they won't be clinically significant and we won't have to do big changes or scale back up again or things like that, but we're going to stay flexible so we can respond as the data tells us," Yazel said.
