LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana COVID-19 testing sites are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking a test.
"Testing has ramped up significantly," said Erik Korte, an associate lab director at Bluewater Diagnostic. "We're doing about 1,000 extra tests a day compared to what we were doing a couple weeks ago."
Bluewater runs multiple test sites in Louisville, including the site outside Southeast Christian Church off Blankenbaker Parkway. To be tested there you do not have to make an appointment, but because so many people have been showing up, changes are being made to cut down on long lines and wait times.
"Everyone once they got here they wanted to stay in line and it was a problem where people were backed up onto the street," said Korte.
To help with the congestion, Bluewater now has a voucher system in place at this site. Many people who show up will not get tested immediately. Instead, they will get a pass with a time to show up later that day. The goal is to limit wait times in lines and still get as many people tested each day as possible.
Korte said before the vouchers, people were waiting up to 3 hours to get a test. With the vouchers, the wait time has dropped to 30-60 minutes.
Right now, testing outside Southeast is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., but Bluewater is also looking into adding weekend testing.
"We're making several changes. We're over-staffing this location to try and get more people through, as many people through in a given day as we can," he said.
Korte said there are anywhere from 600-700 tests done daily at this site. While having enough test kits is not an issue, staffing is. Bluewater is actually hiring, trying to get more help.
"Staffing in the pandemic is an issue. It's going to remain an issue," said Korte.
Staffing is also a challenge for test sites in southern Indiana.
Doug Bentfield, an administrator for the Clark County Health Department, said demand for testing is the highest he's seen.
"It's also telling me people have a real concern about what’s going on around them," said Bentfield.
The Clark County Health Department has multiple test sites in the county. One is being run by Clark Memorial at 1806 10th Street, the other is the mobile trailer. Bentfield said appointments are critical at both locations, especially now with so many people wanting a test.
To make an appointment
“What’s happening is, we’re getting too many people together, which is the purpose of the appointment. We don’t want to get a lot of people together," he said.
While Bluewater said Louisville test results for nasal swabs are still returning within two to three days from their sites, Indiana said the demand in tests has put a strain on state labs, delaying results.
“Ideally, we want them to be back within 48-72 hours," said Bentfield. "But with demand, we’re outwards of five to six days at this point. There’s just so many tests being done.”
Some locations, such as Louisville's Hope Wellness Center, can offer rapid tests, but experts warn those aren't usually as accurate as the nasal swabs.
"Some studies have shown those have as high as a 70(%) or 80% false negative if you're not symptomatic," said Connie Mendel, with Louisville's Health Department.
Test sites in both states ask for patience as they change models, navigate staffing and try to get as many people tested as possible. Both states are also seeing an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, leading to an increase in positivity rate.
For a list of testing locations in Louisville
U of L Health also offers free community drive-thru testing at three locations by appointment. Demand for testing there is also increasing. Those locations include downtown Louisville at the corner of Brook and Liberty, Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, and U of L Health in Bulliltt County.
To schedule an appointment through U of L Health, call 502-588-0414
