LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unemployed workers organized a car caravan around the Louisville office of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell on Thursday to demand urgent COVID-19 economic relief.
Participants in the caravan around McConnell's office wanted legislators in Washington to extend the weekly payments of $600 in unemployment benefits, which expired in late July.
One truck in the caravan had a sign that read, "Tell your senators: Mitch Better Have My Money." Others had signs saying, "Save the $600" and "Senator McConnell, do your job or lose your job."
Similar caravans took place in 16 states on Thursday.
"This particular one we decided to put on to make sure Mitch McConell takes some actions in Washington," said Bill Lundergan, president of the KY AFL-CIO. "He claims to be the leader; it's time for him to lead."
