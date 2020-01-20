LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be in the spotlight Tuesday as President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins.
The trial has become an issue among the Kentucky Democrats running to replace McConnell.
Amy McGrath and State Rep. Charles Booker both campaigned in Louisville on the eve of the Senate impeachment trial.
McGrath joined a rally and short march in west Louisville honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Day.
“The job's not done. We have a lot of work to do ... social justice, economic justice,” said McGrath.
Booker, who served as grand marshal of the annual King Day motorcade, also promised to carry on the fight for civil rights if he wins the U.S. Senate race.
“We can win our future. That's what Dr. King was fighting for, and that's what I'm fighting for,” Booker said.
But in interviews with WDRB, Booker and McGrath took very different stands on whether they would vote to kick the president out of office.
McGrath, who is a former Marine fighter pilot, held her fire on how she would vote.
“I don't think it's prudent for any senator to come forward right now without having a full trial with all of the evidence presented, and all of the witnesses presented,” said McGrath. “I think that's really important.”
But Booker, the state's youngest African American lawmaker at age 36, said he has seen enough.
“This is a moment where we need moral clarity. It's a moment where we need resolve, and we need a vision. That's where I'm standing, and I would never back down from the position that he needs to be impeached and removed,” Booker said.
Both, however, did agree on McConnell's handling of the impeachment controversy.
“I've been very critical of Sen. McConnell coming out and saying he already knows what the answer's going to be. That's not the right thing to do. You're supposed to be an impartial juror,” said McGrath.
“I'm grossly disappointed in how he's handled it. He has shown his hand. He's made it clear he's going to work with the president in lock-step,” Booker said.
A third candidate, farmer, businessman, and ex-Marine Mike Broihier, is also running in the Democratic primary.
He has called the president "clearly guilty."
The primary is set for May 19.
