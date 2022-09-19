NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Beechwood neighborhood is nearly 80 years old, and the barrack-style apartments is getting a complete renovation.
Crews are working to tear down the current houses that will be replaced with an all new, $28 million mixed-income housing development. Those eligible to live in the new development can range from low to moderate income levels.
Residents will pay a maximum of 30% of their income for rent.
"We're not limited to just the extreme low income," said David Duggins, executive director of the New Albany Housing Authority.
A new street plan will be added along with sidewalks and landscaping. The plan will use $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to be used toward the project. Additional funding for the low income housing will come from tax credits.
"This will all be held through our not-for-profit entity that we have through the housing authority and then partnering with for-profit entities that take the tax credit and sell the tax credit," Duggins said.
The housing authority recently relocated 60 families from the Beechwood neighborhood through vouchers to other public housing. Those families will be eligible to move into the new development once complete.
Demolition will be complete by December. Construction will begin in the spring.
"It'll be a brand new neighborhood that will honor the existence of this facility," Duggins said. "It's served its purpose."
New Albany is hoping to lead the way for a new vision of public housing with the development.
"It's a very, very livable community that we're going to build here," Duggins said.
The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
