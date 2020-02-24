FLORENCE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs plans to spend $150 million, including the purchase price, on renovations at Turfway Park, and demolition of the northern Kentucky track will begin soon.
The grandstands will be torn down and rebuilt. The only things that will stay the same are the paddock and the jockey’s facilities.
“(Turfway Park) started as Latonia in 1959,” said Chip Bach, the track’s general manager. “It took the name from a racetrack that was about 9 miles away, Old Latonia race track, which was around from the 1800s to 1939.
“It's a little bitter sweet it's going to be completely torn down ... It's seen better days. It's a 60-year-old facility. It's time for something new.”
Several decades ago, many visitors wouldn’t be able to find a seat on race day at Turfway Park, according to Bach. Today, the track doesn’t open two of the five floors of grandstand seating.
The facility will soon become Turfway Park Racing and Gaming under Churchill Downs, with 1,500 historical horse racing machines. The company is already cashing in on the slot-like machines in Louisville at Derby City Gaming. The machines will boost purse money, and Bach said purse money has already doubled at the track since Churchill took over.
“It improves the quality of racing,” Bach said. “We were really struggling with purses a year or two ago.”
Churchill will spend $5.6 million to replace the existing track at Turfway Park with a new Tapeta synthetic track. Tapeta is one of the world's leading surfaces for racing and training, according to Churchill Downs officials.
Construction should be finished by summer 2021, but the track will be ready for the next meet in December.
