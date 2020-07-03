LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everything appeared peaceful in Jefferson Square for the 36th night of protests in downtown Louisville, according to a WDRB News crew who was there on the scene.
A group of approximately 100 demonstrators gathered in Jefferson Square Park Thursday evening. In their words, they called for justice for Breonna Taylor, as well as other perceived victims of police misconduct across the country.
At approximately 11 p.m., a WDRB News crew saw officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department blocking the intersections surrounding the park. At this point, the demonstrators left the park and moved to the sidewalks.
The protests became emotional at times. One of the more characteristic moments observed by a WDRB News crew was when two women, who appeared to be senior adults, bowed their heads and prayed out loud for approximately 15-20 minutes. At one point, one of the women broke down in tears, and several of the younger protesters gathered around her and gave her hugs.
Later in the night, the protesters began marching. LMPD remained in the intersections, but the group appeared to stay on the sidewalks and crosswalks, so as not to violate any laws, according to the WDRB News crew on the scene.
The march ended after approximately 45 minutes -- at approximately 12:30 a.m. -- at which time the demonstrators returned to Jefferson Square Park and went home.
WDRB has not heard from LMPD if any arrests were made Thursday night.
