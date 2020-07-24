LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling for their vision of justice for Breonna Taylor, dozens of protesters marched through Louisville's NuLu district Friday afternoon.
Their chants were familiar:
- "Say her name: Breonna Taylor!"
- "You can't stop the revolution!"
- "Black lives matter!"
- "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!"
- "This is what democracy looks like!"
- "Who's streets? Our streets!"
- "How do you spell racist? L-M-P-D!"
- "If we don't get it, shut it down!"
The group made good on the latter promise, briefly shutting down the intersection at South Shelby and Main streets. The shutdown lasted only a few minutes before the group continued down Main Street.
They went on to shut down another intersection at the corner of East Market Street and Shelby Street, putting barrels and other obstacles in place to block traffic.
The protesters are calling for what they say is justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March as officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were serving a no-knock search warrant on her apartment. The 26-year-old's family and activists around the country have criticized the pace of the investigation and called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor.
In May, Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office was asked to conduct an investigation to determine if charges should be filed against the police officers involved.
Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his role in the shooting, but none of the LMPD officers involved in Taylor's death have been charged with a crime.
Members of LMPD's Special Response Team arrived in the area just before 5 p.m. Friday and removed barrels protesters had set up to block off a section of Market Street.
This story will be updated.
